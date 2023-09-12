Local esports athletes shine at 15th World Esports Championship in Romania

Local esports athletes demonstrated their skills at the 15th World Esports Championship (WEC23) organised by IESF in Iasi, Romania.

The WEC23, which ran from 26 August to 3 September 2023, witnessed top-tier competition from esports talents around the world.

Competing in three different gaming titles, these athletes represented Namibia with pride and made their mark in the international esports arena.

Namibia’s delegation, supported by the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA), brought their A-game to the event, participating in eFootball 2023, Tekken 7, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (ML:BB).

eFootball 2023: Tommy Ikela, a rising star in the eFootball 2023 scene, showcased his skills on the virtual pitch. His performance was a testament to the dedication and talent that exists within Namibia’s esports community.

Tekken 7: Johannes Johannes represented Namibia in the intense battles of Tekken 7. His presence and competitive spirit resonated with fans and fellow competitors alike.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang: The ML:BB team, consisting of Paulus Mnywambele, Amourie Druker, Freddy Mazila, and Lourens Du Plessis, demonstrated their strategic prowess and teamwork in the mobile gaming world. Their journey to the WEC23 was marked by hard work and dedication.

NESA, the driving force behind esports development in Namibia, expressed their pride in the athletes’ achievements. The Namibian esports community continues to grow and flourish, thanks to organizations like NESA, who are committed to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for esports enthusiasts.

NESA President and IESF Board Member, Flip de Bruyn, praised the athletes’ dedication and thanked the entire esports community for their support.

The Namibian esports delegation also extended their gratitude to their partner, MTC, and sponsor Logitech, whose support has been instrumental in their journey to the WEC23.

Namibia’s participation in the WEC23 marks a significant milestone in the country’s esports journey. It highlights the potential and talent that exists within the Namibian esports community and serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring esports athletes across the nation.

“As the esports scene in Namibia continues to grow, NESA and its athletes are poised to achieve even greater success on the global stage,” said de Bruyn.