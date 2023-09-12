Census to serve as a tool for national progress – Geingob

The census is an essential tool to aid the governance and administration of people, for the achievement of overall development, welfare, and prosperity, the President, H.E. Dr Hage Geingob said Wednesday at the launch of the exercise.

The forthcoming 2023 population and housing census will be conducted from 18 September to 3 November.

Speaking at the launch, Geingob said Namibia through the latest census, will be able to gain insight into changing demographic details which play an indispensable role in the formulation of appropriate policies and distribution systems of resources.

According to Geingob the launch of the 2023 population and housing census will fulfill two crucial objectives, namely: 1. Providing the facts essential to the government for policy-making, planning, and administration; and 2. Enabling the development of appropriate socio-economic policies aimed at enhancing the welfare of our population.

“The success of the upcoming 2023 Census depends greatly on you, the sovereigns, who through your active participation and cooperation will determine not only its successful conclusion but subsequent planning and policy successes,” he added.

Geingob further said the Census is not just a government initiative but a national endeavor in which every citizen has a crucial role to play.