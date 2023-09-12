Bo Plaas campsite temporarily closed until November

State-owned enterprise, mandated to run the tourism facilities within the country, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Bo Plaas campsite.

The campsite is located in the /Ai-/Ais Richtersveld Transfrontier Park along the Orange River in the //Karas Region and will be closed effective 14 September.

“The temporary closure is due to security and infrastructure upgrades,” said NWR’s Communications Manager, Nelson Ashipala, adding that a 3-metre fence will be erected as well as the construction of ablution facilities.

Ashipala said all confirmed clients will, for now, be moved to Ai-Ais Resort for the meantime as Bo Plaas campsite is expected to reopen again on 1 November.

NWR manages camping sites and accommodation in the National Parks including Etosha, Sossusvlei, Fish River Canyon, and Skeleton Coast.