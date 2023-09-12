Select Page

Bo Plaas campsite temporarily closed until November

Posted by | Sep 14, 2023 |

Bo Plaas campsite temporarily closed until November

State-owned enterprise, mandated to run the tourism facilities within the country, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Bo Plaas campsite.

The campsite is located in the /Ai-/Ais Richtersveld Transfrontier Park along the Orange River in the //Karas Region and will be closed effective 14 September.

“The temporary closure is due to security and infrastructure upgrades,” said NWR’s Communications Manager, Nelson Ashipala, adding that a 3-metre fence will be erected as well as the construction of ablution facilities.

Ashipala said all confirmed clients will, for now, be moved to Ai-Ais Resort for the meantime as Bo Plaas campsite is expected to reopen again on 1 November.

NWR manages camping sites and accommodation in the National Parks including Etosha, Sossusvlei, Fish River Canyon, and Skeleton Coast.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Special travel incentives for Chinese credit card holders to include Namibia in their itinerary

Special travel incentives for Chinese credit card holders to include Namibia in their itinerary

29 May 2019

“Ease permit restrictions,” asks Oranjemund business owner

“Ease permit restrictions,” asks Oranjemund business owner

11 April 2014

Hilton signing the largest deals: Survey reveals

Hilton signing the largest deals: Survey reveals

13 May 2016

Wildlife Resorts commences with major revamps at establishments

Wildlife Resorts commences with major revamps at establishments

22 June 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<