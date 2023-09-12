Geingob appoints three new Deputy Ministers

On Tuesday, the President, Dr. Hage Geingob, appointed three new Deputy Ministers to three different ministries, effective immediately, under Article 32(6) of the Constitution.

Among the reshuffled Deputy Ministers are Natalia Goagoses as Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Technology, and Innovation, Eveline Nawases-Tayele as Deputy Minister of Urban and Regional Development, and Lucia Witbooi as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security.

In a statement issued by Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari, President Geingob stated that Goagoses, an educationist by training, has been tasked with strengthening the government’s work in the delivery of better services in the higher education sector, including the acceleration of national efforts for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Regarding Witbooi’s appointment, Geingob stated that working alongside the Minister of Home Affairs, Witbooi has been tasked with working for improved and timely service delivery as well as strengthening national efforts for improved safety for citizens and visitors.

Furthermore, Witbooi served as a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Gender Equality, while Goagoses had been moved from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

“By the powers vested in the President by Article 32(6) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, President Geingob has appointed Hon Nawases-Tayele as Deputy Minister of Urban and Regional Development. Hon Nawases-Tayele will contribute to enhancing performance culture for better public service delivery in the Ministry,” read the statement by the presidency.

Meanwhile, the President formally relieved Daniel Kashikola of his duties as Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security with immediate effect, expressed gratitude for his services as Deputy Minister, and wished him well in his future endeavours.