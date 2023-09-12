Select Page

Annual inflation in August lands at 4.7% – Consumer price index

Posted by | Sep 13, 2023 |

Annual inflation in August lands at 4.7% – Consumer price index

The country’s statistics agency (NSA) announced that the annual inflation rate in August 2023 was 4.7%, down from 7.3% in August 2022.

The NSA in the consumer price index (NCPI) announcement for August noted that the major contributors to the inflation were food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.9 percentage points); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.1 percentage points); and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (0.7 percentage points).

According to the NCPI, on a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate for August 2023 was 0.4%, in comparison to the 0.3% registered during the preceding month.

At the Zonal level for August, Zone 1 (Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi regions) exhibited the highest annual inflation rates of 5.3%, followed by Zone 2 (Khomas region) with an annual inflation rate of 4.5 % while Zone 3 (// Kharas, Erongo, Hardap, Omaheke regions) recorded the least annual inflation rate of 4%.

Analysis of the average retail prices of selected products for August 2023 revealed that consumers in Zone 2 paid the highest price for White bread (standard loaf) at N$14.55 followed by Zone 1 at N$14.24, while consumers in Zone 3 paid the lowest price of N$13.82. For Brown sugar (1 kg), consumers in Zone 3 paid the lowest price of N$18.83 while the highest price was paid by consumers residing in Zone 2 at N$20.69.

The central bank meanwhile in August, lowered its inflation projection for 2023 to an average of 5.6%.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Inflation averages at 4%

Inflation averages at 4%

16 August 2021

Foreign direct investments improve in third quarter of 2021

Foreign direct investments improve in third quarter of 2021

11 January 2022

New credit to private sector crashes again following aggressive repo rate hikes

New credit to private sector crashes again following aggressive repo rate hikes

7 July 2023

Inflation decreases to 3% in October

Inflation decreases to 3% in October

15 November 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<