GIPF employee suspended due to alleged misconduct

Posted by | Sep 13, 2023 |

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) suspended a staff member for noncompliance with payment and approval procedures.

The Fund traced back the alleged incident to a Benefits Administrator during the scheduled financial reconciliation routine on 8 September.

“The staff member was placed on suspension from Monday, 11 September. The reconciliation indicated a breach in the payment process of a resignation benefit amounting to N$ 124,000,” GIPF Acting: Chief Executive/ Principal Officer, Onno Amutenya said in a statement.

The Fund has launched a full investigation and reiterates its position of zero tolerance towards unethical behavior and conduct, according to Amutenya.

“GIPF will leave no stone unturned in the investigation process and will ensure any guilty party faces the true wrath of the law. Furthermore, GIPF members should rest assured that the Fund will always be honest, fair, transparent, and trustworthy in everything it does,” he concluded.

GIPF Acting: Chief Executive/ Principal Officer, Onno Amutenya.

 

