Several houses in Katutura and Khomasdal to be made heritage sites

At a recent council meeting, the City of Windhoek approved the identification, nomination, and conservation of several houses in Katutura and Khomasdal that are over fifty years old and are to be designated as heritage resources.

Currently, the city centre has monuments and statues, but there are no official heritage resources in Katutura and Khomasdal.

“The aim is to create a cultural precinct by developing a trail around the townships. The houses, located in Herero, Damara, Wambo, Donkerhoek, Gemengde, and Khomadsal areas will be selected based on the significance of their first occupants and will be transformed to tell the stories of social, political, and educational icons of the 1960s,” the municipal authority said.

They hope to transform the apartheid-era legal of the Katutura and Khomasdal townships into vibrant hubs offering employment creation opportunities, as well as experiences for people to immerse themselves in Namibian culture and art.

“These houses will be utilized as historical icon museums, showcasing the people of a specific area, through cultural performances, traditional food, traditional chores, and arts and crafts,” they said.

The municipal authority said the houses will also be used as accommodation, providing homestay experiences for visitors to stay with local people, and as restaurants serving local cuisine.

“Similar projects have been accomplished in other Southern African cities, such as Johannesburg-Soweto, which nominated and preserved the late Nelson Mandela family home as a national heritage institution,” they concluded.