Select Page

Several houses in Katutura and Khomasdal to be made heritage sites

Posted by | Sep 12, 2023 |

Several houses in Katutura and Khomasdal to be made heritage sites

At a recent council meeting, the City of Windhoek approved the identification, nomination, and conservation of several houses in Katutura and Khomasdal that are over fifty years old and are to be designated as heritage resources.

Currently, the city centre has monuments and statues, but there are no official heritage resources in Katutura and Khomasdal.

“The aim is to create a cultural precinct by developing a trail around the townships. The houses, located in Herero, Damara, Wambo, Donkerhoek, Gemengde, and Khomadsal areas will be selected based on the significance of their first occupants and will be transformed to tell the stories of social, political, and educational icons of the 1960s,” the municipal authority said.

They hope to transform the apartheid-era legal of the Katutura and Khomasdal townships into vibrant hubs offering employment creation opportunities, as well as experiences for people to immerse themselves in Namibian culture and art.

“These houses will be utilized as historical icon museums, showcasing the people of a specific area, through cultural performances, traditional food, traditional chores, and arts and crafts,” they said.

The municipal authority said the houses will also be used as accommodation, providing homestay experiences for visitors to stay with local people, and as restaurants serving local cuisine.

“Similar projects have been accomplished in other Southern African cities, such as Johannesburg-Soweto, which nominated and preserved the late Nelson Mandela family home as a national heritage institution,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

A small gesture of appreciation for the work of the police and wardens in Omaruru

A small gesture of appreciation for the work of the police and wardens in Omaruru

30 April 2020

Range of community projects supported by Old Mutual

Range of community projects supported by Old Mutual

24 November 2021

One thousand mattresses for IK Tjimuhiva for learners to get a good night’s sleep

One thousand mattresses for IK Tjimuhiva for learners to get a good night’s sleep

3 February 2023

WFP and Capricorn Group’s partnership to strengthen food systems in the country

WFP and Capricorn Group’s partnership to strengthen food systems in the country

3 April 2023

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<