Richelieu Franchise domestic cricket tourney beckons

The Richelieu Franchise T20 competition is back with four brand-new teams vying for one spot. The event will take place at United Sports Ground from 15 to 24 September.

The teams competing for the number one spot are the Namib Desert Lions, Fish River Eagles, Windhoek Jets, and Etosha Wildcats.

The Richelieu Franchise is a tournament whereby Cricket Namibia gives the world an experience of local elite cricketers as they showcase their on-field skills. The tournament serves as a stepping stone for club players to earn a spot and potentially secure a place in the prestigious Eagles elite squad, under the watchful eye of the national men’s head coach.

The Namibia Franchise 2023 has an exciting addition to the competition with five Lahore Qalandar players and two players from the Jersey cricket team.

The competition will be jam-packed with competitive cricket action, and everyone can join the excitement at the United Sports Ground or simply watch the games from anywhere at https://oneafrica.com.na/sportsonone/cricket/.

The Richelieu Franchise T20 competition Squads are as follows:

Windhoek Jets: Niko Davin; Divan la Cock; Erich van Mollendorff; Jan Frylinck; Zane Green; Simon Shikongo; Shaun Fouche; Joshua Julius; JC Balt; Faridoun Jaffery; Hansie de Villiers; Junior Kariata

Fish River Eagles: Stephen Baard; Malan Kruger; Lawrence Lawer; Michau du Preez; Helao Ya France; Ruben Trumpelmann; Ahsen Bhatti; Zacheo van Vuuren; Arnaud du Plessis; Addo Ita; Nyasha Nyashna; JW Visagie; Henry van Wyk.

Namib Desert Lions: Ryan Moffett; Salman Fayyaz; Gerhard Erasmus; Muhammad Naeem; Alexander Volschenk; Dylan Leicher; Julius Summerauer; Karl Birkenstock; Handre Klazinga; PD Blignaut; Woutie Niehaus; Kristen Louw; Tangeni Lungameni.

Etosha Wildcats: Michael van Lingen; JP Kotze; Taha Mehmood; JJ Smit; Nicol Loftie-Eaton; George Richardson; Bernard Scholtz; Usman Khalid; Nico Pieters; Ben Shikongo; Tangi Nuuyoma; Dewald Nell; Hanro Bandenhorst.