Select Page

Suicide is a significant public health concern says health minister

Posted by | Sep 12, 2023 |

Suicide is a significant public health concern says health minister

623 suicide cases were recorded between August 2022 and June 2023 and out of these, 511 (82%) were male, while 92 (15%) were female.

This was highlighted during the commemoration of the 2023 World Suicide Prevention Day on Monday by the Minister of Health and Social Services (MoHSS), Dr. Kalumbi Shangula.

Shangula also noted that 3.2% or 20 individuals from the youth demographic are included in the total number of suicides, which is a cause of concern.

“This illustrates that the death rate by suicide is 21 per 100,000 population, with the highest incidence being experienced in Omusati, Oshikoto, and Hardap Regions,” he said.

According to Shangula, these numbers confirm that suicide is a significant public health concern in Namibia and must serve as a call to action to prevent further incidences of suicide.

Shangula meanwhile said the Directorate Social Welfare Services, in the MoHSS, has established a national suicide prevention and treatment action group, which is a multisectoral team of experts consisting of different offices, ministries, and agencies of government, including regional chief social workers representing their regional action groups.

“The national action group is developing the second Suicide Prevention and Treatment Strategic Plan 2024-2028 with a clear implementation plan, as well as the Suicide Prevention Community Toolkit,” he added.

The tools will provide guidelines on the establishment and strengthening of suicide prevention and treatment programs in all regions. These tools will be finalized and launched during the current financial year.

The 2023 World Suicide Prevention Day is being commemorated under the theme “Creating Hope Through Action”.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Government conducts after action review for Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

Government conducts after action review for Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

11 September 2023

Have a heart for pets

Have a heart for pets

27 November 2015

New self service medicinal lockers that dispense pre-packaged medicine launched by health ministry

New self service medicinal lockers that dispense pre-packaged medicine launched by health ministry

17 May 2023

Empty Covid hospital speaks of success of aggressive preventive measures

Empty Covid hospital speaks of success of aggressive preventive measures

25 August 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<