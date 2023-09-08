Select Page

Goethe Institut to host book sprint to promote reading culture

Posted by | Sep 11, 2023 |

Goethe Institut to host book sprint to promote reading culture

The Goethe Institut of Namibia will be hosting the BookSprint Exhibition on 18 September until 29 September from 19:00 to 21:00.

The Institut said in November 2022, four charming children’s books were created in just one day and distributed free of charge to schools and kindergartens, and four authors, illustrators, and designers from Namibia were involved in each project.

“Now we present 4 selected motifs from each of the 4 children’s books in our exhibition. During the exhibition, the pictures can be purchased and the proceeds will go towards the next BookSprint event, where more books will be created,” they added.

The institute thanked all the artists involved in the project and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, which made the printing of the books possible.

“With the opening of the BookSprint Namibia, we would like to make a further contribution to the promotion of reading among Namibian children,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Construction activity in Windhoek looks moderately promising going forward into 2022 – SSS

Construction activity in Windhoek looks moderately promising going forward into 2022 – SSS

22 July 2022

Government procurement law pins hope on Public Private Partnership

Government procurement law pins hope on Public Private Partnership

31 March 2017

Namibia condemns coup in Burkina Faso’s – Calls for the release of Kaboré

Namibia condemns coup in Burkina Faso’s – Calls for the release of Kaboré

1 February 2022

‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’ – Friends in Business Network contributes to COVID-19 fight

‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’ – Friends in Business Network contributes to COVID-19 fight

29 May 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<