Goethe Institut to host book sprint to promote reading culture

The Goethe Institut of Namibia will be hosting the BookSprint Exhibition on 18 September until 29 September from 19:00 to 21:00.

The Institut said in November 2022, four charming children’s books were created in just one day and distributed free of charge to schools and kindergartens, and four authors, illustrators, and designers from Namibia were involved in each project.

“Now we present 4 selected motifs from each of the 4 children’s books in our exhibition. During the exhibition, the pictures can be purchased and the proceeds will go towards the next BookSprint event, where more books will be created,” they added.

The institute thanked all the artists involved in the project and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, which made the printing of the books possible.

“With the opening of the BookSprint Namibia, we would like to make a further contribution to the promotion of reading among Namibian children,” they concluded.