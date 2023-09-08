Ondjola community upliftment festival set for December

This year’s Ondjola annual sports event will take place from December 23 to 26 at the Ondjola stadium with the theme “Preserving Culture Through Sports”.

The community has hosted the Ondjola Annual Sports Bash every December since 2009. It is a non-profit initiative aimed at promoting youth recreational outdoor sports across the country. The event attracts attendees from all four ‘O’ regions, Central and Erongo regions, and has grown massively with over 4,000 participants and spectators.

The executive committee of Tsandi District in the Omusati region comprises locally bred citizens such as Page Kashikuka, Jack Iipinge, Kanu Kashikuka, and Kriat Kamanya. They are eagerly looking forward to another fun field week and believe that this festival is of great value to the residents of Tsandi district. They have witnessed rising stars emerging from the festival and are excited to see what this year’s event will bring.

“One of the most important objectives of Ondjola sports bash is to encourage the youth to combat crime, anti-social behavior, and gender violence during the festive season,” said Jack Ipinge, the executive operations.

The Ondjola executive committee would like to acknowledge Namibmills as an associate partner and calls on businesses and corporations alike to make it bigger and better in its 15th year.

“Top Score, the Taste of Namibia did not waver to come on board to support an initiative that aligns with the corporate goal of supporting community upliftment activities in the sports, arts, and culture segment. We are proud to be a supporting partner to the cause that elevates much, in a part of Namibia that is not penetrated yet by corporates, Namibmills, with all of its products well consumed by those from all corners of the country, and therefore; we must give back to bring development to this specific region,” said Heikeh Sabati, the Brand Manager at Namibmills. The first group of corporates that have come on board so far are Coca-Cola, Namforce, and Trophy Palace.

“Over the past years the event has grown from what used to be a soccer event only to now include other sports codes like netball, boxing, cycling, marathon and volleyball. The event has over the years attracted over 42 soccer teams, 12 volleyball teams, and 6 netball in 2022, compared to 8 teams in 2009 when it started,” said Page Kashikuka, the executive chair.

Ensuring a fun field of festivity, Poiyah Media reassured that Ondjola annual sports bash will be bigger and better this year. “we would like to thank the corporate companies that came on board through the investments because this will plough back to the infrastructure at the Ondjola stadium,” said Ilke Platt, the founder of Poiyah Media.

Potential sponsors or participants are urged to contact [email protected] or reach out on online platforms “ondjolaannualsportsbash.”