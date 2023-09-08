Economist Businesswomen breakfast to zoom in on shifting the mindset

The Economist Businesswomen Club will host a breakfast on 15 September from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Am Weinberg Conference Centre. The guest speaker is Monique Cloete, Managing Director of Liberty Life Namibia.

Attendees can secure their spot by contacting 061 221925 or 0811 282225 before or on 13 September. The cost is N$330 for non-members and N$310 for members.

Desere Lundon-Muller, Host and Organiser, is inviting the public to a networking breakfast to discuss “Innovate with Impact: Leading Change in Namibian Business”.

“Shift your mindset, become agile creative, and innovative, and learn how to cultivate your creativity, on your own or with your team. Monique will talk about how innovation and creativity can benefit you and your organisation,” said Lundon-Muller.

She said attendees will learn how to tap into their creative ability, challenge the status quo, and learn to lead the way in innovation within Namibia’s business landscape.

“The club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, through planned networking, it encourages the personal development and management skills of its members and advances the standing and power of women,” added Lundon-Muller.

Monique Cloete is the Managing Director of Liberty Life Namibia, a position she has held since May 2019. She has over 20 years of experience in the retirement fund industry of southern Africa and she is passionate about learning and self-development. She views herself as a leader and wants to serve and inspire.