Statistics Agency reveals list of census enumerator positions

Posted by | Sep 8, 2023 |

Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) has unveiled the list of potential candidates for the 2023 Population and Housing Census enumerator positions.

The agency in a statement this week said it is essential to emphasize that appearing on this list does not
mean final employment.

“All candidates who feature on the list will be required to undergo training and successfully pass an assessment before being confirmed as enumerators,” the agency stated.

According to the NSA, to access the certified list of successful potential candidates for the aforementioned position, please visit the official NSA website at www.nsa.org.

“Additionally, this information will be disseminated through various social media platforms. The same
certified list will also be shared with Regional councils and Constituency offices for wider visibility and distribution. We strongly encourage all applicants for the enumerator positions to verify their selection status through these channels,” they added.

Meanwhile, selected candidates are requested to confirm their availability by filling out the form that
is on the NSA website www.nsa.org. Candidates are also requested to bring along certified copies of their identification, bank confirmation letters or bank account details, and NAMRA Tax registration certificates to the respective venues by 8 September.

Furthermore, potential candidates will embark on their training journey from 08-16 September within their respective constituencies. The venues are indicated in the list of potential candidates.

“ We must also mention the importance of vigilance during this process. Beware of fraudulent schemes purporting to offer employment opportunities about the 2023 Population and Housing Census. The official list can be identified by the presence of the NSA stamp and signing off,” they concluded.

 

