Namibia to the world: locally produced feature films celebrated

The cast and crew of 13 locally produced feature films gathered in the capital recently to attend the highly anticipated premiere. The movies will soon be available on Kyknet & Kie and Showmax. The event was a celebration of their arrival and attracted some of the biggest names in Namibia. The premiere had a glamorous, Namibian-inspired theme and was a great success.

Befitting the scale of the productions, the largest local investment by MultiChoice Namibia, the premiere event was a dazzling night. From the décor that transformed the National Theatre of Namibia into a showcase of iconic Namibian landscape elements, to the stylish line-up of celebrity guests walking the Odelela Carpet, this was one of the entertainment highlights of the year.

Speaking at the event, Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia was passionate about the creation and intention of the local films. “At MultiChoice Namibia, we believe in telling African stories that touch lives, celebrate our continent, and have the happy consequence of building great futures. This is why we have made growing Namibia’s local content industry a priority. To bring authentically Namibian stories to the silver screen, in a distinctively Namibian way, and within the context of our unique languages, landscapes, people and culture”.

“By investing in original productions of authentic Namibian stories and talent, MultiChoice is launching careers, both locally and internationally, and contributing to the Namibian economy. With content designed to cater to diverse audiences, we want to continue supporting local production houses as well as talented actors, writers, and filmmakers,” he added.

Deputy Minister of ICT, Hon. Emma Theofelus said during her keynote address, “I want to reiterate our heartfelt appreciation to MultiChoice Namibia for their generous support and commitment to nurturing the talent within our borders. Project Mukorob is just the beginning of an exciting journey, and we are confident that it will pave the way for a flourishing film industry in Namibia. Let us unite, collaborate, and continue to strive for excellence as we embark on this remarkable journey together”.

“As filmmakers, we truly have the best jobs in the world. We make something out of nothing. An idea, becomes a PowerPoint, becomes a script, becomes a session where production designers, wardrobe departments, and cinematographers help a director create a magical story – which in turn becomes a tangible product, with marketing, press releases, posters, a premiere, and then lives in millions of homes,” concluded Lucia Meyer-Marais, Commissioning Editor for M-Net channels.

Watch the locally produced Afrikaans movies on Kyknet & Kie (DStv Channel 145 and GOtv Channel 4) every Sunday at 8 p.m. All movies are also available on Showmax under the Namibia to the World row.