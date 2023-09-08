Select Page

National green hydrogen roadshow visits Hardap and Kharas

Sep 7, 2023

The National Green Hydrogen Roadshow organised by the government and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) attracted many residents from communities around the country.

The roadshow, which began in August and ends in November, has seen members of the government and Hyphen engage various stakeholders across Namibia, sharing information on the Hyphen project and the Socio-economic Development Framework.

This week the roadshow visited the Hardap  and Kharas regions,where people have been asking questions about all aspects of the Hyphen project, including scholarships, job opportunities, and the environment.

The Hyphen project is being developed as the first step in the implementation of the government’s strategy to establish a large-scale green hydrogen industry in Namibia to support economic growth with a total investment of US$10 billion.

It is estimated that the project will create up to 15,000 new jobs during the construction phase and 3,000 permanent jobs during its operation, with a target for around 90% of these jobs to be filled by Namibians.

Hyphen is targeting 30% local procurement for goods, services, and materials throughout both the construction and operational phases.

 

