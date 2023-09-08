International internet services restored as WACS cable is repaired

Telecom Namibia has announced that the WACS cable, which was previously damaged by a natural occurrence – a sub-sea rockslide in the Congo Canyon off the coast at the mouth of the Congo River, has now been repaired and is back up and running since Tuesday night.

According to the telecoms provider on Wednesday, this natural event damaged and impacted internet services both in Namibia and other countries in the region.

“We are pleased to announce that the WACS cable is back up and running,” said Dr Stanley Shanapinda, Telecom Chief Executive.

“We know that this outage [which] was the result of a natural event has been disruptive to our customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience it has caused. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service, and we will continue to work to ensure that our network is reliable and resilient.”

The WACS cable is a 14,000-kilometre submarine cable that connects Africa and Europe. It is a very important submarine cable for Africa and its outage had a significant impact on internet traffic in Namibia and the region at large.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this time,” he concluded.