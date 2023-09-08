N$ 1 million injected into skills development

The third National Skills Competition to be held in Ongwediva from 25 to 30 September received a N$1 million jab from the Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation.

The competition will showcase 14 skill sets, including automotive technology, bricklaying, carpentry, cooking, tiling, hairdressing, and welding.

The third National Skills Competition, organised by the National Training Authority, is an integral part of Namibia’s efforts to cultivate a skilled and empowered workforce, which, in turn, contributes to an industrialized and knowledge-based economy.

This significant financial contribution reinforces Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation’s commitment to being a true connector of positive change within the Namibian economy and communities in which it operates.

“Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation are delighted to partner with the National Training Authority to bring this competition to Ongwediva,” said Bronwyn Moody, Head: Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorships, and Events.

“Our N$1 million sponsorship reflects our unwavering commitment to education and skills development in Namibia which leads to meaningful employment for Namibians in the long term,” she concluded.

In March 2022, Bank Windhoek also sponsored N$1 million towards staging the successful WorldSkills Africa Swakopmund 2022, recognising the transformative potential of technical and vocational education and training.

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Namibia plays a key role in addressing unemployment, especially youth unemployment. The Capricorn Foundation is proud of our collaboration with our subsidiary, Bank Windhoek, and our partnership with NTA to host the third National Skills Competition. We remain committed to finding solutions to spur economic growth, social progress, and job creation, including entrepreneurship”, said Marlize Horn, Capricorn Foundation Executive Officer.

The Technical Vocational Training Competition promises to showcase exceptional talent, innovation, and dedication to craftsmanship.