Bank Windhoek pioneers digital banking at the Ongwediva Trade Fair

Bank Windhoek introduced its full spectrum of digital banking innovations at the just concluded Ongwediva Agricultural Trade Fair, which was held from 25 August to 2 September.

The Ongwediva Trade Fair has been a cornerstone of community engagement and economic growth in the Northern part of Namibia for the past 23 years.

This year, Bank Windhoek focused on delivering digital offerings to its customers. “We introduced our full spectrum of digital banking innovations during this time and our customers were both curious and keen to take up these alternate ways of transacting,” said Suzette January, Manager: Stakeholder Engagement and Events.

The bank’s dedicated team was on hand to assist and guide attendees in making the most of state-of-the-art banking facilities. These service offerings included a note-taking machine, a coin acceptor machine, a self-service kiosk, and traditional teller services. Customers were able to request bank confirmation letters, statements and open bank accounts, and change their card limits using the self-service kiosk. Staff were also on hand to assist customers with registering and demonstrating the Bank Windhoek Mobile App Bank Windhoek’s presence at the Ongwediva Trade Fair not only showcased its digital banking capabilities but also offered valuable financial education and support to the local community.

The introduction of self-help kiosk machines is a pioneering effort that reaffirms the bank’s role as a catalyst for progress in Namibia. The machines allow individuals access to a wide range of banking services at their convenience and promote financial inclusion and self-reliance for businesses and individuals.