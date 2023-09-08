Select Page

African Development Bank launches US$1 billion facility for youth-led enterprises

Posted by | Sep 6, 2023 |

African Development Bank launches US$1 billion facility for youth-led enterprises

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina announced the launch of a US$1 billion YouthADAPT facility to support youth-led businesses across Africa.

The financing facility was launched at the Africa Climate Summit convened earlier this week by the Bank, together with partners, the Global Centre on Adaptation, GSMA, UNICEF and the African Youth Initiative on Climate Change (AYICC).

Adesina said: “I have gone the length and breadth of Africa, but I have never seen a young person who wants to fail. The problem is that we are just not putting our resources behind them.”

“The future of Africa’s youth is not in Europe, America or Asia but in an Africa which is growing well,” he added.

The new fund will provide critical financing and training to help young African innovators and entrepreneurs bring their climate solutions to scale. As Adesina notes, Africa’s youth is filled with talent, passion, and a determination to succeed. But they cannot do it alone. #AfricaClimateWeek

(Photograph of Dr Adesina courtesy of the African Development Bank)

 

About The Author

Freeman Ya Ngulu

Freeman Ngulu is an investigtor, an author and a keen entrepreneur. His speciality is data journalism for which he loves to dig deep into topics often ignored by mainstream reporting. He tweets @hobameteorite.

Related Posts

City of Windhoek inaugurates five taxi stops

City of Windhoek inaugurates five taxi stops

13 July 2020

Agriculture Ministry, Agronomic Board staff receive training on crop yield estimation

Agriculture Ministry, Agronomic Board staff receive training on crop yield estimation

23 June 2022

NovaNam fishing turns 27

NovaNam fishing turns 27

8 May 2017

ECB licensing kickstarts building of 100 MW solar plant

ECB licensing kickstarts building of 100 MW solar plant

7 July 2023

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<