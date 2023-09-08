Namibia and Korea foster energy relations

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) fostered collaboration and partnership between Korea and Namibia at the first Korea-Namibia Energy and Resources Business Forum meeting.

The Forum was held on 4 August under the theme ‘Enhancing Economic Cooperation and Investments in the Energy Sector’.

The NIPDN said the Forum will foster collaboration in the energy sector and present a unique opportunity for Namibian businesses to engage with their Korean counterparts and explore potential collaborations that can shape the future of the energy industry.