Select Page

Namibia and Korea foster energy relations

Posted by | Sep 6, 2023 |

Namibia and Korea foster energy relations

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) fostered collaboration and partnership between Korea and Namibia at the first Korea-Namibia Energy and Resources Business Forum meeting.

The Forum was held on 4 August under the theme ‘Enhancing Economic Cooperation and Investments in the Energy Sector’.

The NIPDN said the Forum will foster collaboration in the energy sector and present a unique opportunity for Namibian businesses to engage with their Korean counterparts and explore potential collaborations that can shape the future of the energy industry.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Finance Ministry extends grace period for default tax payers

Finance Ministry extends grace period for default tax payers

16 March 2018

Religious leaders from across the continent met in Maputo to promote peace, reconciliation and conservation

Religious leaders from across the continent met in Maputo to promote peace, reconciliation and conservation

2 September 2019

Importation and transit movement of live poultry from Europe banned

Importation and transit movement of live poultry from Europe banned

15 January 2021

UNAM receives 15 laptops from diamond miner

UNAM receives 15 laptops from diamond miner

9 February 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<