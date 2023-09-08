AR demands evacuation of Menzies Aviation from Hosea Kutako International Airport

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) Movement recently demanded that Menzies Aviation Namibia promptly vacate “all premises” at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) so that Paragon Investments Holding can offer ground handling services.

In a statement, AR maintained that it “condemns in the strongest terms the heinous actions of Menzies Aviation,” adding that it demands an end to this “neo-colonialist grip” on our economy and resources.

“Our demand is clear and unambiguous: Menzies Aviation Namibia must vacate all premises at the HKIA immediately,” stated George Kambala, Acting Spokesperson for the AR Movement. “We, the people, reject the notion that a handful of individuals can undermine the progress of an entire nation. We reject the idea that economic power can be used to oppress people. We reject our leaders’ silence and the perpetuation of a system that values profit over people.”

“The arrogance displayed by Menzies Aviation is not merely a matter of business competition; it is an outright manifestation of the deeply ingrained white supremacy that has plagued our nation for generations,” Kambala said.

According to him, Paragon Aviation Services, a promising partnership between Paragon Investments Holding and Ethiopian Airways, won the competitive tender process, indicating a turn for progress and inclusivity.

“However, Menzies Aviation Namibia’s reactionary refusal to vacate the premises reveals their desperation to maintain power. It serves as a stark reminder that we have yet to truly dismantle the chains of colonialism, as white monopoly capital continues to flex its muscles and resist transformation,” he added.

He maintained that the company’s refusal to abide by the rules and regulations established by our legal institutions demonstrates their belief that they are above the law, “a distressing symptom of a broader system that grants excessive privileges to a select few while trampling on the rights and aspirations of the majority.”

“Let this be a rallying cry to all who believe in justice, equality, and the promise of a better future. The time for complacency is over; the time for action is now. Together, we shall tear down the walls of economic oppression and build a society that truly belongs to its people. Hulle moet voetsek – they must go. Our nation’s journey towards total economic emancipation continues, and with unwavering determination, we shall overcome.”

Menzies has been in court for roughly a year, arguing that Namibia Airports Company’s decision to award the contract to a competitor was irregular and unlawful. Meanwhile, according to the latest developments in the case, Menzies Aviation Namibia has filed a notice with the High Court of Namibia indicating that the company intends to file an appeal with the Supreme Court of Namibia against the ruling issued on Friday by Justice Hannelie Prinsloo.

“Amid this bleak situation, a glimmer of hope arises. The resolute voices of the people, their unwavering commitment to justice and equality, refuse to be silenced. This moment calls for unity and collective action against the inhumane and neo-colonialist agenda perpetuated by Menzies Aviation Namibia. The time has come for a radical shift and a revolution of consciousness that challenges the status quo and brings about real change,” stated Kambala.