NAMCOR to host first-ever Oil & Gas seminar

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) is scheduled to host its first-ever Oil & Gas Seminar on 11 and 12 September at the Namibia University of Science & Technology (NUST).

The seminar’s focus will be on encouraging youth, professionals, and the general public to engage and participate, as well as providing invaluable insights into a wide range of topics, including the fundamentals of hydrocarbon formation and the upstream petroleum lifecycle.

“Furthermore, the seminar will feature comprehensive presentations spotlighting the Namibian upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. The discussions will also encapsulate the myriad benefits and opportunities that accompany oil discoveries, underscoring their profound impact on the nation, the business landscape, and the individual Namibian citizen,” NAMCOR said in a statement this week.

Distinguished dignitaries will grace the event with their presence and insightful remarks. The Minister of Mines & Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo, and NAMCOR’s Board Chairperson, Jennifer Comalie, will officially inaugurate the seminar.

According to NAMCOR, the dignitaries’ participation underscores the occasion and the shared commitment to driving the oil and gas industry forward. The seminar builds upon numerous high-level engagements, highlighting the industry’s critical importance and potential.

Acting Managing Director Shiwana Ndeunyema commented, “The seminar embodies the company’s steadfast commitment to fostering public education and discourse around the immense potential that the energy sector bestows upon the country.” He added that the symposium will provide an exceptional platform for students and members of society from diverse backgrounds to gain insights into current events and concepts and directly engage with executives and specialists.

In addition, NAMCOR indicated that it is actively involved in exploring oil and gas resources and other energy opportunities through strategic collaborations with international energy majors.

Moreover, the parastatal seeks to secure oil-producing assets in stable jurisdictions worldwide, ensuring energy security and long-term sustainability. NAMCOR’s downstream leg focuses on sourcing and distributing petroleum products to the government, commercial entities, and the public.

The company’s Oil & Gas Seminar demonstrates its commitment to education, dialogue, and collaborative growth, fostering a brighter future for Namibia.

“Since the unveiling of the NAMCOR Race to First Oil, the response has been overwhelming, with a remarkable surge in participation. Regrettably, we find ourselves in a position where the event has reached full capacity owing to the limitations of the venue. We extend our sincere apologies to those who were unable to secure a spot. To ensure that no one misses out on the enriching experience we have prepared, we encourage the public to connect with us on our social media platforms,” their statement continued.

The event will be streamed live, allowing the public to participate in the insightful discussions and valuable insights shared during the seminar.

The NAMCOR seminar, attended by 782 enthusiastic participants, has garnered significant public interest in the industry.

Meanwhile, NAMCOR noted that it would send email confirmations to registered individuals to confirm attendance or if seats were unavailable due to space constraints. “The seminar reflects the tremendous public enthusiasm for our industry, and we assure you that this is only the beginning, we are committed to organizing more seminars in the future, ensuring that the opportunity for engagement remains accessible to all,” it concluded.