Another large Kavango blueberry farm planned for Divundu

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The success of the GIPF Koenigstein Capital partnership to develop productive blueberry farms in the Kavango, has prompted other investors to enter the trade with plans for their own productive farms.

Namibia Berries, a blueberry export project on the outskirts of Divundu is planning to develop a 250ha blueberry farm, employing nearly 800 people and also creating 7000 seasonal jobs during the harvest season.

This is a N$1.5bn investment to be implemented over 7 years, with an ambition to make a significant economic impact in terms of local spend, job creation and export earnings. The project owner also focuses on training people in the area to both work at their Divundu site, but also to be able to cultivate fruit and vegetables at home.

In the photograph are 30 new employees currently being trained for the planting season expected to commence in about four weeks.

Their first harvest is expected to ship in September 2024.

Namibia Berries is a subsidiary of the South African venture capital company Loxworth Capital. The investment in the farm will be provided by two large Spanish agri-food companies, Puliberries SL and Agricola SL.