Hangana Seafood increased basic salary of unit employees by 7%

Hangana Seafood, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, has signed a one-year agreement with the Namibia Fishing Industry & Fisherman Workers Union (NFI & FWU). The agreement guarantees a 7% increase in the basic salary of 1709 bargaining unit employees of Hangana Seafood, effective from 1 July.

Managing Director of Hangana Seafood, Francios Olivier said he is pleased with the outcome and complemented the NFI & FWU and the Hangana management for concluding the wage negotiations in an amicable way.

“This achievement serves as a foundation as we move ahead, focusing on the year ahead and unlocking new realities in terms of company performance and leadership. We appreciate the patience, determination, and teamwork of both negotiation teams. Your dedication emphasises the importance of our employees and the collective effort to make our business sustainable,” he added.

He said this achievement highlights the significance of working together toward their shared goals. “Let us persist in shaping a future where our efforts enhance lives and ensure the long-term success of our business. Together, through collaboration and commitment, we can continue to achieve success,” he explained.

President of the NFI, David Imbili said the NFI along with their negotiation team comprising shop stewards and led by their determined Chairwoman, Meme Saara, extend gratitude to Hangana Seafood for the successful conclusion of the wage negotiations.

“The journey presented its challenges right from the beginning, however, through a commitment to transparency and open communication, we managed to meet each other halfway. We wish the company and its employees a well-deserved break during the upcoming October closure. May this restful period renew their productivity and promote fair distribution of positive results,” he added.

O&L said reaching this favourable outcome for the second year in a row underscores the paramount importance of fair, transparent, and disciplined communication. “This commitment to open dialogue not only facilitated mutual understanding but also paved the way for a successful resolution that benefits all stakeholders. The concluded negotiations stand as a testament to the positive outcomes that can be achieved through collaborative and well-conducted communication,” the company stated.