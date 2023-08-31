Health Ministry receives equipment worth N$29 million to strengthen the immunization supply chain

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Monday received cold chain equipment from the Japanese government through UNICEF, to strengthen the immunization supply chain in the country.

The Japanese Embassy provided a grant worth about N$29 million (USD 1.5 million) in 2022 to UNICEF to support the expansion of cold chain facilities in Namibia.

The handed-over equipment includes 9 walk-in cold rooms, three ultra cold chain equipment, one incinerator, 350 vaccine carriers, 295 fridge tags, 11 fridges, 11 deep freezers, spare parts, tools, 37 laptops and desktops, 30 voltage stabilizers and 38 remote temperature monitoring systems for vaccine stores.

According to MoHSS Executive Director, Ben Nangombe in a key address at the hand-over, the equipment will strengthen the ministry’s ability to safely store and distribute vaccines, medicines, and essential medical supplies.

“This well-established cold chain infrastructure, coupled with the other resources acquired through this support, will enable us to reach every corner of our nation, ensuring that no one is left behind in our quest for a healthier society,” he said while thanking Japan and UNICEF for the generous gesture of partnership.