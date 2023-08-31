Innovation mixes with Music at Biomass Fair in Okahandja

The biggest biomass event will happen at Gross Barmen Resort, Okahandja, at the end of this week.

The 2023 Standard Bank Biomass Fair is therefore promising to be an event that caters to a wide range of interests, presenting the latest research and innovation, accompanied by enjoyable Namibian music and food.

Friday, 8 September will be the big day and will end on a high note with a concert featuring Namibian artist Gazza and his signature mix of kwaito, dancehall, reggae, and hip hop.

The concert under the stars will also see Vaughn Ahrens, Suzy Eises, Hannes Kaufmann, and DJ Cello on stage. The concert starts at 6 pm on Friday. Tickets are available for N$ 80 online at WebTickets and Pick n Pay stores countrywide and for N$ 100 at the gate. The combi ticket for the Expo and concert is N$ 200.

The Expo starts on Friday morning and runs until Saturday afternoon. Admirers of big machinery will get their money’s worth at demonstrations of chippers, choppers, hammers, and other big bush machinery. Exhibitors will also showcase charcoal and other wood products, as well as services for the biomass industry. Visitors can expect a family-friendly environment with a variety of food and beverage options.

The Industry Conference, all day Friday, 8 September, brings together Namibian and international speakers who will present on best practices in harvesting and rangeland management, green technologies for energy generation, developments in the charcoal sector, and more. The Research Symposium on Thursday, 7 September takes a closer look at the impact of bush control on soil organic carbon, products, and value chain development.

The Standard Bank Biomass Fair 2023 is organized by the Namibia Biomass Industry Group (N-BiG), the Charcoal Association of Namibia (CAoN), and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and is tailored to nurture and promote the thriving biomass sector in Namibia and the region.

This year’s theme is “Igniting the Growth of the Biomass Sector in Namibia”. Standard Bank is the Diamond Sponsor. The organizers extend their gratitude towards their associate partners and event sponsors. Associate Partners: Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation (BCBU) Project, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH; SteamBioAfrica, funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme; Namibia Wildlife Resort (NWR); Namibia Broadcasting Cooperation (NBC); German Bioenergy Association (BBE). Event Sponsors: Diamond sponsor Standard Bank Namibia; Gold sponsor DHG Vertriebs- & Consultinggesellschaft mbH; Silver sponsor O&L Organic Energy Solutions; Bronze sponsors Agribank, CMO, FSC, Safari Braai and SUREBRAAI.