NamPost to discontinue cash on delivery services for parcels and documents

Sep 4, 2023

Namibia Post Limited (NamPost) has announced that their Cash on Delivery (COD), receiver to pay in cash, services for parcels and documents will not be offered by NamPost Courier as of 1 October.

NamPost informed all their customers and the public that to send or receive parcels and documents, the sender or receiver must make the payment upfront before the shipment is sent to its destination.

“Parcels and documents will not be dispatched without payment or payment confirmation from either the sender or receiver. Please note that this is not applicable for shipments sent on account, either on the sender’s account or receiver’s account,” they added.

NamPost encouraged COD customers to make use of various NamPost prepaid products on offer, such as EasyPacks and EasyBoxes, or consider payment solutions such as PostPay, EFT, or digital wallets.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

