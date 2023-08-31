NamPost to discontinue cash on delivery services for parcels and documents

Namibia Post Limited (NamPost) has announced that their Cash on Delivery (COD), receiver to pay in cash, services for parcels and documents will not be offered by NamPost Courier as of 1 October.

NamPost informed all their customers and the public that to send or receive parcels and documents, the sender or receiver must make the payment upfront before the shipment is sent to its destination.

“Parcels and documents will not be dispatched without payment or payment confirmation from either the sender or receiver. Please note that this is not applicable for shipments sent on account, either on the sender’s account or receiver’s account,” they added.

NamPost encouraged COD customers to make use of various NamPost prepaid products on offer, such as EasyPacks and EasyBoxes, or consider payment solutions such as PostPay, EFT, or digital wallets.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation,” they concluded.