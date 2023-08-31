Join the City of Windhoek for the car free day

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is organising a Car Free Day, where they are inviting residents to take on a 5 km walk, jog, and cycle challenge, which is an annual global event advocating for reduced car usage.

The municipal authority said the event aims to increase reliance on sustainable transportation alternatives to address environmental, health, and community-related challenges.

“Registration due date is 8 September and inquiries can be made to Ms L. !Gaoeses at 061 290 3367 or at [email protected] or to Mr. T Rukero at 061 290 2418 or at [email protected],” they said.

The municipal authority meanwhile encouraged residents to join them for the event because they will also be giving out a trophy to the organisation with the most electrifying percentage of participants.

“Embark on the ultimate car-free day challenge and join us and let us reduce our carbon footprint. To secure your spot in the challenge enroll your organisation at https://forms.gle/TDQYfrLC9uWhy1MK7,” they concluded.