Select Page

Erongo RED EIF agreement brings solar to marginal homes

Posted by | Sep 1, 2023 |

Erongo RED EIF agreement brings solar to marginal homes

An agreement between Erongo RED and the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia will see the electrification of 32 homes in the Erongo Region. The agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding, was signed on Thursday 31 August by the Chief Executive of Erongo RED, Mr Immanuel !Hanabeb and the Chief Operations Officer of the EIF, Mr Karl Aribeb.

The MoU is a formal commitment to the solar electrification for identified communities in the Otjozondjupa, Kunene and Erongo Region with concessionally funded solar installations along with mentoring, capacity building and technical development.

“It is a reality that post-independence a significant portion of the Namibian rural and peri-urban population still do not have access to modern energy technologies and services. The existing supply of electricity cannot cover its demand, especially in times of a changing climate and increasing requirements for clean and sustainable energy solutions. Meeting this increasing demand, particularly in vulnerable rural communities and peri-urban (informal) settlements, is presenting a challenge because sustainable economic development and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 (access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all) is only possible if sufficient energy is available,” said the Erongo Governor, Neville André.

The Environmental Investment Fund is Namibia’s response to the growing global need for green financing. Established in terms of the Environmental Investment Fund Act in 2001, its mandate is to raise funding for investments in projects and programmes that promote sustainable development, especially in rural communities.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Harvesting, curing and selling dried Devil’s Claw earned Bushmen communities nearly N$2 million in 2018

Harvesting, curing and selling dried Devil’s Claw earned Bushmen communities nearly N$2 million in 2018

28 November 2018

Zebra Hybridization project gets boost from Nedbank Fund

Zebra Hybridization project gets boost from Nedbank Fund

16 May 2018

Bush-processing value chains contribute to inclusive and sustainable industrial development – UNIDO

Bush-processing value chains contribute to inclusive and sustainable industrial development – UNIDO

18 October 2017

COVID-19 in Africa could reverse 30 years of wildlife conservation gains, harming interconnected communities and livelihoods

COVID-19 in Africa could reverse 30 years of wildlife conservation gains, harming interconnected communities and livelihoods

22 January 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<