Erongo RED EIF agreement brings solar to marginal homes

An agreement between Erongo RED and the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia will see the electrification of 32 homes in the Erongo Region. The agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding, was signed on Thursday 31 August by the Chief Executive of Erongo RED, Mr Immanuel !Hanabeb and the Chief Operations Officer of the EIF, Mr Karl Aribeb.

The MoU is a formal commitment to the solar electrification for identified communities in the Otjozondjupa, Kunene and Erongo Region with concessionally funded solar installations along with mentoring, capacity building and technical development.

“It is a reality that post-independence a significant portion of the Namibian rural and peri-urban population still do not have access to modern energy technologies and services. The existing supply of electricity cannot cover its demand, especially in times of a changing climate and increasing requirements for clean and sustainable energy solutions. Meeting this increasing demand, particularly in vulnerable rural communities and peri-urban (informal) settlements, is presenting a challenge because sustainable economic development and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 (access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all) is only possible if sufficient energy is available,” said the Erongo Governor, Neville André.

The Environmental Investment Fund is Namibia’s response to the growing global need for green financing. Established in terms of the Environmental Investment Fund Act in 2001, its mandate is to raise funding for investments in projects and programmes that promote sustainable development, especially in rural communities.