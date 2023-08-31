Trustco launches share repurchase initiative

Trustco Group Holdings Limited has recently announced the launch of a share repurchase initiative that will be carried out during its closed period starting from 1 September 2023.

As part of the buyback plan, Trustco or one of its subsidiaries may purchase a maximum of 197,447,716 shares directly or 98,723,858 shares through a subsidiary, subject to the regulations of JSE Listings.

Deputy CEO of Trustco Group Holdings, Quinton Z van Rooyen, noted, “Trustco consistently explores strategies to boost shareholder value, and has observed significant fluctuations in our share price, from a high of 1600 cents per share in January 2019 to 24 cents per share in July 2023. While these shifts are influenced by external factors beyond our control, we’re not standing idly by, and by initiating the share buyback programme, we’re taking proactive steps to protect and create value for our shareholders.”

“The repurchase programme recognizes and utilizes the company’s strong balance sheet and cash flows to opportunistically acquire shares during periods of undervaluation. The program reinforces Trustco’s commitment to capital allocation and reflects confidence in the company’s underlying fundamental value. Trustco remains dedicated to pursuing strategies aimed at maximizing long-term shareholder wealth,” he continued.

According to a statement from the Group, the programme will be implemented and maintained throughout the closed period ending around 30 November, 2023 upon release of the company’s annual audited financial results.

Any share repurchases will adhere to the JSE Listings requirements and be conducted at up to 10% above the prior 5-day volume weighted average price of Trustco shares preceding each transaction. A broker has been appointed to execute the buybacks.