Gondwana introduces the latest addition to its exclusive Secret Collection

The Gondwana Collection Namibia this week introduced the latest addition to its top-class Secret Collection – The Weinberg Villa.

The exclusive temporary home in Windhoek is a perfect retreat for discerning travelers or business professionals who seek an unparalleled level of luxury and amenities, the Gondwana Collection said in a statement this week.

According to the announcement, the luxuriously serene environment with a fully stocked kitchen and private bar as well as a comprehensive entertainment system and private plunge pool allows guests to unwind and recharge in complete privacy. Corporate travellers have a business suite at their disposal, equipped with a large screen, laptop connection, and a printer.

Hosted by The Weinberg Hotel, guests at the Villa will have a personal attendant to plan specialised activities, secure reservations for dinner, or attend to special requests ranging from Spa treatments to hosting of dignitaries.

The Weinberg Villa is located in the impressive Am Weinberg Estate in Windhoek. It is a tranquil escape from the bustle of city life while ensuring proximity to the business hub of the capital.

This upmarket home away from home with 325m2 living space is bookable for two guests from 1 November 2023. However, on special request, more guests can be accommodated at an additional cost.