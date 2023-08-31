CRAN and ICT Ministry ink performance and governance agreements

The Board of Directors of the Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has recently signed agreements with the Minister of Information and Communication Technology (MICT), Hon. Dr. Peya Mushelenga, about performance and governance.

CRAN in a statement said the Minster appointed their Board Members effective from 1 May 2023 for three years in terms of Section 9 of the Communications Act (No. 8 of 2009), read with Section 8 of the Public Enterprises Governance Act (No. 1 of 2019).

“Section 11 of the Public Enterprises Governance Act, (No. 1 of 2019) requires a portfolio and or shareholding Minister, of a Board of a public enterprise being constituted, to enter into a Governance and a Performance Agreement with the Board,” they explained.

Mushelenga advised the Board of Directors to act fairly, in good faith, and to perform their duties in the best interest of the Namibian public and urged the directors to adhere to the principles of transparency and accountability, to act independently while keeping in mind service delivery as their main priority.

Chairperson of the CRAN Board of Directors, Dr. Tulimevava Mufeti thanked Mushelenga for entrusting and assigning this important national to them, to regulate the robust industry for the benefit of all Namibians, which they will achieve with dedication, transparency, and excellent corporate governance principles.

“We affirm our commitment to work in harmony, to address challenges with determination, and to seize opportunities with enthusiasm,” added Mufeti.

She further said that their successes over the years are directly related to their high ethical values and good corporate governance structure and principles. “We enjoy fruitful relationships with key stakeholders such as the MICT and we live out all aspects of our values encompassing accountability, passion, teamwork, respect, and innovation,” she emphasised.

CRAN said as part of their duties, the Board will be responsible for the overall direction, and strategic oversight of CRAN to ensure that the core objective of CRAN remains relevant and applicable.

“The Board is tasked with the implementation of the Integrated Strategic Business Plan which was launched on 1 April, under the theme, ‘Continuing to create value throughout harnessing the power of ICT’. The Board will be appraised on an annual basis and provide a performance report to the Minister on how the Board has succeeded in achieving the strategic objectives of CRAN,” they concluded.