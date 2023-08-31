NamibRe chief sheds light on climate responsibilities at 45th Insurers conference

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

NamibRe Managing Director and Chairperson of the Organisation of Eastern & Southern Africa Insurers, Patty Karuaihe-Martin recently attended 45th Organisation of Eastern & Southern African Insurers OESAI Annual Conference and the 50th Anniversary Celebrations.

This year’s conference welcomed participants from all over Africa to exchange ideas and experiences and to work together to find solutions for current issues that are affecting the Reinsurance and Insurance industry on the continent.

The conference theme was “Leaving No One Behind, Financial Inclusion through Innovation.” The event was also attended by dignitaries from Mauritius, including Hon Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, the Minister of Financial Services & Good Governance and Hon Alan Ganoo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration & International Trade.

Speaking about the effects of climate change and global warming, Minister Seeruttun remarked that the insurance industry has an important responsibility to drive progress to a net-zero economy and a sustainable future. “Without insurance products, people have less chance of survival after natural calamities. Technology is the answer. It can provide finance to those hard-to-reach communities bypassing geographic and cultural divides,” he stated.

Karuaihe-Martin shared Minister Seeruttun’s sentiment that the insurance industry should be at the forefront of transformation across Africa adding that financial inclusion is at the heart of key strategic priorities of governments from all corners of the African continent.

NamibRe Managing Director and Chairperson of the Organisation of Eastern & Southern Africa Insurers, Patty Karuaihe-Martin, attending the opening ceremony of the organisation’s 45th annual conference in Mauritius.