Rural artisans empowered by Capricorn Foundation

The Capricorn Foundation has renewed its partnership with the Omba Arts Trust. This partnership reaffirms the Foundation’s commitment to empowering rural artisans. The Foundation has allocated N$240,000 to provide logistical support for producing and selling handicrafts, training, and food assistance to the Omba Arts Trust.

Capricorn Foundation Executive Officer, Marlize Horn said supporting community-centered social enterprises and entrepreneurship initiatives is a primary focus of theirs under their economic advancement focus areas and as, Connectors of Positive Change, they are proud of their partnership with Omba Arts Trust and the development that it has brought about in the communities, enabling them to become sustainable and empowered.

“Our visit to the ‘Nyeka ye Pumba’ project was eye-opening and confirmed that rural communities can be empowered to sustain themselves and their families with the right support and resources. Therefore, we are proud of our partnership with the Omba Arts Trust, which empowers hundreds of rural artisans,” she added.

Secretary of Nyeka ye Pumba, Ester Kasheeta said the Omba Arts Trust has positively impacted their lives.

“We used to undersell our items and with the help of the Trust giving us a market, we can generate more income from the items we sell. The drought has also greatly affected us, but thanks to Omba, we can still provide for our families and send our children to schools,” she added.

Another artisan from the project, ‘Hand in Hand’, in Drimiopsis, Omaheke Region said they are women who live on resettlement farms far away from the town. “There are no jobs on this side, only Omba holds us together. With their help, we can care for our children and families, and today, I have my own house,” she said.

Omba Arts Trust supports over 460 rural artisans, 32 artisans are found in Okaku Constituency, close to Ondangwa and their project is called ‘Nyeka ye Pumba’. The project focuses on weaving items such as baskets in various sizes and shapes, bags, and table placemats.