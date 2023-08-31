EOI time-frame on the implementation of the Trans-Kalahari Railway project set

A Special Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) meeting of the Trans-Kalahari Railway Line (TKR) project took place in Windhoek which was attended by the Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, and Botswana’s Minister of Transport and Public Works, Eric Molale.

According to a joint statement, the main activity of the JMC was to consider and approve the Expression of Interest (EOI) on the implementation of the TKR Project and the associated timelines, since their last meeting in July.

The salient points of the approval will see the EOI run from 6 September to 8 November for interested parties to express their interest in participating in the project.

“This will be followed by the Pre-Qualification Stage between December 2023 to February 2024. The next stage will be Request for Proposals for 3 months from March 2024 and a Development or Construction stage to commence on January 2025,” the statement said.

Furthermore, there will be consultation with affected communities and greater participation by companies and contractors from both countries during conception and construction.

While reiterating their governments’ commitment to realizing this important project, the two Ministers expressed satisfaction with the work done by the rail authorities and senior officials and expressed hope that the stated timelines will be met.

The two ministers meanwhile congratulated the Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat, who together with their South African counterpart will be inaugurating their new office on Thursday.

The next JMC Meeting is scheduled for November 24, at a venue to be determined, the statement concluded.

The 1,447-kilometre railway line project which was conceived in 2010 with the commissioning of the feasibility study and bilateral agreement signed in 2014, will run from Mmamabula, Rasesa, towards Phuduhudu, following the Trans-Kalahari Highway through Mamuno border into Namibia, then Gobabis, Windhoek, Okahandja and to Walvis Bay.