Russia continues to push atomic energy agenda – Inks intergovernmental agreement with Zimbabwe

Russia and Zimbabwe recently signed an agreement on cooperation on the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

The document was signed by the director general of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev on the Russian part, and by the Minister of Energy and Power Development Soda Zhemu on the part of Zimbabwe.

The document establishes a legal framework for cooperation between Russia and Zimbabwe in the peaceful use of atomic energy in a wide range of areas, such as assistance in the creation and improvement of Zimbabwe’s nuclear infrastructure.

This is in accordance with international guidelines.

It will be regulation in the field of nuclear and radiation safety, production of radioisotopes and their use in industry, medicine, and agriculture; cooperation in areas of application of radiation technologies and nuclear medicine, education, training, and retraining of specialists for the nuclear industry.

The agreement was signed in pursuance of the Memorandum of Understanding concluded between Rosatom and the Ministry of Energy and Power Development of Zimbabwe on 20 September 2021 ‘on the sidelines of the 65th session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.