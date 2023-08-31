Coup d’etat in Gabon berated by government

The government has condemned the coup d’etat that overthrew the democratically elected President Ali Bongo Ondimba and detained him and his family on Wednesday.

Namibia has been following with concern about the evolving political situation in Gabon and Namibia remains resolute in its stance on zero tolerance on acceding to power through unconstitutional means, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Executive Director, Penda Naanda said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is in line with the principles of the African Union (AU), the AU Constitutive Act, and the African Charter on Democratic Elections and Governance, which calls for the condemnation and rejection of unconstitutional change of governments, and agrees with the AU’ s commitment to “Silencing of the Guns in Africa” he added.

Naanda expressed that Namibia demands the urgent release of President Bongo Ondimba, the reinstatement of constitutional order, and the transfer of power back to civilian rule.

Additionally, the country requests that the international community provide all available assistance to the Gabonese people as they strive to reach a democratic solution to the current crisis and restore lasting peace and stability in Gabon.