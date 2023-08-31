Mining Expo and Conference kicks off – Exhibitors increase to 59.2%

The Mining Expo and Conference kicked off in Windhoek on Wednesday with international and local exhibitors featuring at the event under the theme: “Namibia’s Role in the Sustainable Supply of Minerals to Support the Global Energy Transition”.

The conference which will run on Wednesday and Thursday, parallel to the Expo has been hailed as the largest ever, attracting a huge turnout.

“We have 164 exhibitors occupying 268 booths this year, as compared to 103 exhibitors with 163 booths during the previous event in 2022. This is an impressive increase of 59.2 percent in exhibitors and 64.4 percent in booth uptake,” said the Chamber of Mines of Namibia President, Zebra Kasete

According to Kasete, several exhibitors are from the Southern Africa Development Community Region, with 16 companies from South Africa other exhibitors from Europe, and three oil and gas companies.

“This year’s event aims to shed light on Namibia’s significant contribution to the global shift towards cleaner energy sources. The global energy transition from fossil fuels will not happen without mining and must be a “just transition”, not an overnight process,” he added.

In a keynote address, read on behalf of the President by the Vice President, Nangolo Mbumba noted that exploration and mining are the most significant contributors to Namibia’s economy.

“Presently, the topical issue is global energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy to combat climate change, which can only be achieved through access to and utilization of vast quantities of appropriate minerals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo said Namibia values its investors who have earned their operating licences while stating that the government will continue to improve its efficiency and effectiveness in managing the mining sector.