Select Page

Second round of climate funding from KfW to Development Bank

Posted by | Aug 31, 2023 |

Second round of climate funding from KfW to Development Bank

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) this week announced it has taken up another concessional loan from the German Development Bank, the Kreditanstallt fuer Wierderafbau (KfW) of approximately N$600 million for the funding of climate-mitigation infrastructure.

Typical projects that will be targetted with this tranche of funding include green energy, water reticulation and low-carbon transport.

DBN’s existing portfolio of climate-mitigation projects encompasses infrastructure projects for solar photovoltaic and wind generation as well as rural and urban water infrastructure and public transport projects.

The new funding provides long-term capital to DBN to offer private and public investors investment incentives to establish projects with a direct bearing on climate mitigation. It follows the first credit-line amounting to approximately N$240 million signed in December 2018, to assist private companies to set up solar PV plants.

Enhancing sustainable investment

At the signing ceremony, KfW Country Director, Beatrice Lucke, congratulated the DBN saying “The DBN’s main objective to contribute to economic growth and social development in Namibia will increasingly be achieved by attracting investment in green and transformative infrastructure which is the basis for any sustainable development around the world.” The intention of the concessional loan is to maximise these objectives, she added.

Development Bank Chief Executive, Martin Inkumbi, said that the Bank has built up a significant project pipeline for eligible projects particularly in the Renewable Energy space over the past years and is looking forward to ultimately move ahead with the financing.

Inkumbi expressed his appreciation to the KfW and the German Government, saying that the funding provides the Bank additional space to improve and refine financing models and options.

Ms Beatrice Lucke (left) of the KFW and Mr Martin Inkumbi of DBN signed a second funding agreement on 30 August in Windhoek for projects that mitigate climate impact.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

FirstRand profits increase to N$552.7 million amid tough economic climate

FirstRand profits increase to N$552.7 million amid tough economic climate

18 February 2019

Shiimi revises projected economic growth down to 1.9%

Shiimi revises projected economic growth down to 1.9%

4 November 2021

Kudu Gas at international oil expo

Kudu Gas at international oil expo

31 January 2014

Cryptocurrency could change the future of how we deal with money in the digital age – expert

Cryptocurrency could change the future of how we deal with money in the digital age – expert

19 February 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<