Saving young lives from cancer

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and AlexForbes are partnering to present the annual Yellow Ribbon Festival, recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The event which will be taking place on 2 September, at the Atlantis Sports Grounds in Walvis Bay, will serve as a platform to raise awareness about childhood cancer in Namibia and will offer a range of enjoyable activities for the entire family.

CAN said childhood cancer remains a pressing issue worldwide, affecting young lives and families every according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), each year an estimated 400,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, and it remains one of the leading causes of death among children aged 1 to 14.

“As an integral part of the global community Namibia also experiences its share of childhood cancer cases and statistics reveal that approximately 250 children are diagnosed with cancer in Namibia each year,” said CAN.

They further explained that these young fighters and their families endure physical, emotional, and financial challenges as they battle this disease. “In Namibia, the most common cancer in children are leukaemia, cancer of the blood, retinoblastoma, cancer of the eye, nephroblastoma, kidney cancer, brain tumours, and lymphomas, cancer of the lymphatic system of the body involving immune cells where a group of blood and lymph tumours develops from lymphocytes,” they emphasised.

Chief Executive of CAN, Rolf Hansen said the Yellow Ribbon Festival aims to not only spread awareness but also provide vital information to parents, caregivers, and the public about childhood cancer. “Together we can make a difference in the lives of young cancer warriors and their families,” concluded Hansen.