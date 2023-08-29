Farmers urged to renew livestock keeper information and livestock brands

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) resumed with the NAMLITS and Stock Brand Awareness campaign which started on 27 August and ending on 30 September.

The Ministry’s Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) partnered with the Meat Board of Namibia for the campaign which is necessitated by the large number of unused stock brands and outdated livestock keeper information on the national database.

In a statement, the Ministry said the aim of the campaign is to clean up the national database by suspending all unused stock brands by 31 October.

“It is imperative that all livestock farmers update information for all stock brands currently in use and livestock,” they added.

They further said that livestock farmers will have until 31 October to submit the required information on the prescribed form, available at DVS officers, together with a copy of the ID of the stock brand owner, and a copy of the stock brand card or certificate.

“If the livestock farmer is not registered with the Meat Board as a producer, then a Meat Board producer registration form must also accompany the prescribed form and all stock brands issued before 26 June 2023 need to be updated in this manner,” they emphasised.

The Ministry said all stock brands issued after 26 June 2023 will only have to update the herd details.

“For any inquiries, please contact your nearest State Veterinary office in your area, the NAMLITS office in Windhoek at 061 258 501 or 061 208 7342 and in Ondangwa at 065 240 833 or the FAN Meat office in Windhoek at 061 275 884 or at [email protected],” they concluded.