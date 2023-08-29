Select Page

South Africa’s Airlink resumes cargo operations at HKIA

Posted by | Aug 30, 2023 |

South Africa’s Airlink resumes cargo operations at HKIA

Independent South African-based airline, Airlink on Tuesday resumed cargo operations at Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport following constructive discussions with Paragon Aviation Services, the airport’s new ground handler.

The airline in a statement apologised to customers affected by the temporary suspension of cargo services at the airport and will expedite clearing its cargo backlog.

“For an interim period, Airlink personnel will support Paragon staff to familiarise them with Airlink’s cargo handling processes. This will ensure continuity and consistency in providing top-class reliable, on-time, safe and secure air freight services,” the statement read.

Currently, Airlink operates up to four return flights a day between Johannesburg and Windhoek and up to three a day between Cape Town and Windhoek.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Here’s a water bottle for your trip – drive safely and don’t litter

Here’s a water bottle for your trip – drive safely and don’t litter

12 April 2017

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 12 May Five-day outlook to Wednesday 17 May

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 12 May Five-day outlook to Wednesday 17 May

12 May 2017

Not all ideas are winners but management has to keep the fire alive

Not all ideas are winners but management has to keep the fire alive

22 December 2017

Hyphen takes project spin-offs to community audiences

Hyphen takes project spin-offs to community audiences

25 August 2023

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<