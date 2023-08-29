South Africa’s Airlink resumes cargo operations at HKIA

Independent South African-based airline, Airlink on Tuesday resumed cargo operations at Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport following constructive discussions with Paragon Aviation Services, the airport’s new ground handler.

The airline in a statement apologised to customers affected by the temporary suspension of cargo services at the airport and will expedite clearing its cargo backlog.

“For an interim period, Airlink personnel will support Paragon staff to familiarise them with Airlink’s cargo handling processes. This will ensure continuity and consistency in providing top-class reliable, on-time, safe and secure air freight services,” the statement read.

Currently, Airlink operates up to four return flights a day between Johannesburg and Windhoek and up to three a day between Cape Town and Windhoek.