Russia, Ethiopia kick off cooperation in the field of peaceful atomic energy

Aug 29, 2023

Russia and Ethiopia signed a cooperation agreement in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Russia — Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

Rosatom director general Alexey Likhachev and Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology Belete Molla signed the agreement.

The roadmap defines the concrete steps that the parties will take in 2023-2025 to explore the possibilities of building a large or small nuclear power plant, as well as a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology in Ethiopia.

The two parties plan to work together to develop Ethiopia’s national nuclear infrastructure, organise technical tours and seminars, and hold meetings of specialised working groups.

Meanwhile, the Russian state-owned atomic energy corporation Rosatom in July announced plans to start mining uranium in Namibia by 2029.

 

