Repurposed container now serves as ablution at Walvis Bay Primary

Marine engineering company, Kraatz, recently took a 6-metre shipping container and repurposed it in their workshop to a standalone ablution facility which was then donated and installed at Walvis Bay Primary School’s sports field for the use of players and spectators alike.

Principal Mr Charl Theron expressed his gratitude on behalf of the school’s learners, saying “This facility will significantly enhance the experience of our learners, parents, and staff during sport events, and we are truly appreciative of Kraatz support to our school and community.”

Kraatz Managing Director, Mr Frank Kernstock, said “We are delighted to enhance the comfort and convenience of the school’s sports days and events. This donation is a testament to our belief in giving back to the community and supporting educational endeavors. We hope this facility will serve the school and its attendees for years to come.”

This endeavor exemplifies the positive outcome through collaboration between local businesses and educational institutions. As Walvis Bay Primary School continues to provide enriching experiences for its learners, the impact of such initiatives on the community remains immeasurable.

Parent company, Ohlthaver & List, said Kraatz Pty Ltd remains resolute in its commitment to the community, personifying the group’s purpose of “Creating a future, enhancing life.” By being a force for good, the company takes ownership of the future of the community it hails from and within which it operates.

From the left, Zayd Lovell (QC Officer); Marco April (Foreman) Charl Theron (School Director WVB Primary) John Arendse (Foreman) Andre Van Biljon (Artisan) Andries van der Merwe (Maintenance Manager WVB Primary) and Jerry Van Niekerk (Workshop Manager).