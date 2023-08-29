Schools Netball National League champions crowned

Windhoek High School took home gold after defeating A. Shipena Secondary School 29 – 27 at the recently concluded Capricorn Group Schools Netball League finals which took place at the Windhoek Gymnasium Private School netball courts.

A total of 24 schools, from eight regions, entered 69 teams with around 690 players ranging from six age groups between U/12 to U/19 who competed over three months for the title of the Capricorn Group Schools Netball National League 2023 winners in their respective age groups. The League commenced on 19 May in Windhoek and continued throughout June, July, and August 2023, with the playoffs following on 25 and 26 August in Windhoek. Games were played in Stampriet, Rehoboth, Outjo, Otjiwarongo, Swakopmund, and Windhoek.

“We are excited to see the increase in participating schools and teams every year, showing that the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League has made a positive impact in promoting netball in both primary and secondary schools. We are proud to continue our legacy of being Connectors of Positive Change by enabling a platform where netball teams from all over Namibia can compete for a national title. This year, we celebrated a decade of sponsoring the Schools Netball League and we look forward to continue making a positive impact on schools netball in Namibia,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs from Capricorn Group.

“I feel incredibly proud to see how far we have come. This weekend, we had 44 teams in total in 6 age groups from all over Namibia competing for the title to be crowned the national champions. None of this would have been possible without our generous and committed sponsor, the Capricorn Group. Thank you for supporting us for the past ten years in more ways than just financially. Your constant involvement throughout the season adds so much value to the sport we all love. We appreciate it.” Said Liezel Garbers, Chairperson of Capricorn Group Schools Netball League.

The Capricorn Group Schools Netball League carries the official endorsement of the Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) and is regarded as the official national school league for netball in Namibia.