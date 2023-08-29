Murder, culpable homicide dominate weekend crime report

On Friday, 25 August, at around 09h30, in Otavi, Otjozondupa region, a 28-year-old Namibian male arrested suspect is accused of snatching his biological son from his mother’s arms and leading him to the railway line, where he allegedly hit the deceased’s head twice on a concrete pole, threw the deceased’s body away, and fled.

The witness took the deceased, who was identified as 2-year-old Jason Muronga, to Otavi State Clinic for treatment due to “serious” head injuries sustained, and he was transferred to Otjiwarongo State Hospital, where he was treated but subsequently succumbed to his injuries. His next of kin were notified, and the police investigation is ongoing.

According to the police weekend crime report, at about 17h55 on the same day but in a separate incident, it is alleged that an arrested suspect stabbed the deceased, Steven Immanuel Pieters, 34-year-old Namibian male, on the left side of the chest with a knife after an argument. The deceased fell and died on the spot, and the police have informed his next of kin as investigations continue.

In a separate incident on Friday at the Ombili location in Otjiwarongo, a 19-year-old Namibian female suspect was apprehended after a police operation found her in possession of a Python skin. She is due before Otjiwarongo Magistrate Court on Monday, and police investigations are ongoing.

Another alleged culpable homicide occurred in Omuthiya on Saturday at around 13h30 on the B1 road between Ondangwa and Omuthiya, near Onalunike village, 21 km from Ondangwa. The deceased, Loide Nghifitikeko, a 48-year-old Namibian female, is said to have succumbed after the driver of a white double-cab GWM with ten people lost control of the vehicle, which toppled.

“The deceased succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, while one passenger sustained serious injuries and was admitted at Omuthiya Hospital. The next of kin were informed,” the authorities said.

Furthermore, the police reported another culpable homicide in Ngoma at about 18h40 on the B8 route, Ngoma/Katima Mulilo main road, Sikuzwe area. “It is alleged that the deceased, Mubu Cecilia, a Namibian adult female pedestrian, died after being struck by a motor vehicle, a blue Toyota pick-up operated by a 66-year-old Namibian male pensioner. The deceased allegedly suffered head injuries and died on the scene. Her next of kin were notified, and the police investigation is ongoing,” according to the police crime report.

Meanwhile, at 10h00, police reported a suicide in Okongo’s Efinde village, Oshikunde. “It is alleged that the body of Shapwa Benjamin Penelaka, a 25-year-old Namibian male, was found in the bushes. The deceased is said to have been bleeding from a chest wound when a shotgun was found tied to a tree next to him. His next of kin were notified, and the police investigation continued,” read the report.

Another murder occurred on Saturday at about 20h00 in Nkurenkuru near Gava village in the Nepara area. “It is alleged that the deceased, Kamunoko Kleopas Sikongo, 17, died after the arrested 28-year-old Angolan National suspect, who was separating him from a fight with his wife, fatally stabbed him with an Okapi knife. His next of kin have been notified as the police investigation is ongoing.”

Moreover, an attempted murder involving domestic violence occurred at the Kap & Bou location in Outjo at roughly 14h10. It is alleged that a 31-year-old Namibian male suspect hit his 29-year-old Namibian female (girlfriend/victim) on the forehead with a stone and proceeded to kick her when she fell on the ground, following a fight between the two. The victim suffered “serious” injuries and was transported to Outjo State Hospital before being transported to Windhoek in critical condition. The suspect is due to appear in Outjo Magistrate Court on Monday while the police investigation is continuing.

“At around 15h45 on Saturday in Walvis Bay, at Independence Beach, Alfeus Saltiel, a 32-year-old Namibian male, drowned while swimming in the sea. His friends attempted to rescue him immediately, paramedics were summoned to the scene, and he was taken to Walvis Bay State Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. The next of kin were notified, and the police investigation is ongoing.”

“On Sunday, at approximately 03h50 in Hero’s Park, Otjiwarongo, Knowledge Ameb, a 1 year and 11 months old Namibian male toddler, died at home. It is alleged that the deceased was admitted to and discharged from a hospital on Thursday. His next of kin were notified,” read the police crime report.