Cruiseliner stakeholders prompted to maximise service quality

By Adolf Kaure.

Quality service was emphasised during the discussions of the cruiseliner stakeholder meeting which took place last Thursday in Swakopmund.

In the absence of Erongo Governor, Neville André, his personal assistant, Michael Jimmy said that there are standards and qualities that are required to provide services within the tourism industry.

“Everybody within the tourism value chain needs to adhere to these standards and qualities when offering products and services. It is therefore important that all service providers, provide quality service to the tourists,” he said.

The meeting was attended by over 40 cruiseliner stakeholders to come up with practical solutions for challenges in the tourism sector especially when serving passengers from cruise ships.

According to recent statistics by the Namibian Ports Authority, 42 passenger vessels have docked at the port of Walvis Bay from April 2022 to March 2023.

“This is an indication that this sector is really growing within the tourism industry.”

“There is no doubt that this sector will become a catalyst for local economic development as well as the regional,” said Jimmy.

Wordwide, cruiseliners are a major part of the tourism industry contributing to gross domestic products of many countries as thousands of seaborne tourists boost the local economies of the ports they call.