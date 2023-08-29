Locally produced films to feature on Dstv, Gotv platforms this September

MultiChoice Namibia last week released details of the completed films produced in collaboration with NBC, following the selection of 13 producers out of 200 submissions for the local film production project’s first phase.

MultiChoice’s commitment to local storytelling continues with an updated slate of the much anticipated 13 local film productions that will provide compelling viewing for DStv and GOtv customers and take Namibian stories to the world.

The ambitious project, also known as Project Mukorob, was a joint strategic partnership between MultiChoice Namibia and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation – NBC. The project was a year in the making and aimed at producing wholly Namibian feature films for global distribution while developing the local film industry.

“We have seen how Namibian audiences are ready to enjoy homegrown stories from across our diverse languages and landscapes. This is a historic milestone for the industry as the incredible tradition of Namibian storytelling will now be showcased here and around the continent on our platforms, DStv and GOtv,” comments MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze.

“We are committed to building a Namibian film and television industry that will deliver benefits and develop our industry and are increasing our investment in local productions”

“I want to thank NBC for their technical project management which helped produce 13 quality and beautiful films. We are appreciative for their partnership in this endeavor which brought Namibian stories to life and will promote Namibian talent on a continental stage,” Gertze added.

The NBC Director-General said, “I want to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible collaboration that has resulted in the production of 13 authentic Namibian films. Your decision to choose NBC as the producer for these films has played a pivotal role in identifying, developing, and elevating the Namibian film and arts industry to new heights. This collaboration has not only provided an avenue for our talented Namibian filmmakers to showcase their work but has also catalyzed the growth and expansion of the content creation industry with a focus on film production”.

He added, “According to the audience research conducted by an independent research house called NEPA, 86% of Namibians desire to watch local content on their television. The opportunity you have extended to these Namibian filmmakers is truly transformative. Through this partnership, they now have a platform to share their unique stories, perspectives, and creativity with audiences both locally and internationally. This exposure not only boosts their careers but also contributes to the cultural richness of our nation.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Multichoice Namibia for believing in the potential of Namibian filmmakers and for your unwavering commitment to fostering growth and innovation within our industry The NBC project team has put in long and hard hours into the project, resulting in product our tv viewing audience can look forward to”, said Similo.

The films will be aired on DStv and GOtv platforms, as well as Showmax under the row “Namibia to the world” from the first week of September and will also be available on Catch up. All films will air on NBC from December 2023 to May 2025.

Five films that have an Afrikaans and Namibian vernacular will be aired on KykNET & Kie, on Sundays at 20:00, starting with “The Funeral” on 3 September, followed by “Bokwagter” on 10 September, “The Goal” on 17 September, “Wish For Death” on 24 September, and Instant Love on 1 October.