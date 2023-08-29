Namibia to remain open to receiving Cuban expertise and technology

Namibia will remain open to receiving Cuban expertise and technology in its quest to unleash the potential of these natural resources for the mutual benefit of the nations, President Dr Hage Geingob said during an official visit by President Miguel Bermudez of Cuba.

During an official event to welcome President Miguel Bermudez of Cuba on Sunday, Geingob expressed his admiration for Cuba’s achievements in biotechnology and its potential applicability to Namibia’s emerging energy and resource sectors.

“Namibia has made significant discoveries in oil, and gas, and has embarked on a new area of renewable energy in the form of green hydrogen,” Geingob said, adding that partnerships are seen as an avenue to strengthen the global South-South alliance, where developing nations collaboratively shape their destinies through inclusive and sustainable development efforts.

Namibia and Cuba currently maintain strong bilateral cooperation in the areas of healthcare, higher education, defense and security, fisheries, construction, and sports.

“Our strong bonds were formalized when we established diplomatic relations in 1990. This was followed by the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation and Friendship between the Government of Namibia and the Government of Cuba,” Geingob noted.

Meanwhile, the two heads witnessed the signing of various Memorandums of Understanding between the two nations.