Ester Silas bags Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off 2023 title

Ester Silas was crowned the 2023 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition and walked away with the life-changing grand prize which of a fully equipped mobile food trailer, a N$10,000 cash prize, and a N$5,000 Bakpro Vetkoek Voucher.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition concluded in a joyous celebration of local culinary heritage and entrepreneurial spirit at the Annual Ongwediva Trade Fair this past weekend.

Silas was followed by the 1st runner-up, Loise Iimvula, and the 2nd runner-up, Laura Egumbo.

An elated Silas expressed her gratitude and excitement, saying she was touched beyond words right now. “Winning this competition means the world to me. It’s a validation of my hard work, and it fuels my passion for sharing my love for Namibian food such as kapana. I am incredibly thankful to God for blessing me, my family, and my friends for their support and always believing in me. To Nedbank and all the other sponsors, thank you for providing this platform for upcoming entrepreneurs like me. I can’t wait to start this journey and build a successful business.”

The Kapana Cook-off competition is more than just a culinary contest; it’s a catalyst for change in communities and businesses.

Martha Murorua, Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia, captured this sentiment in her inspiring speech, saying, “The Kapana Cook-off competition serves as a heartfelt effort to connect with and give back to the communities that our operations touch, all while fostering economic growth and honouring the cultural significance of Kapana.”

Murorua highlighted that the ninth edition of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition has solidified its standing as one of Namibia’s premier food festivals.

Nedbank Namibia’s unwavering dedication to the competition is reflected in its significant contribution of over seven million Namibian dollars (N$7,000,000) since its inception in 2014, with financial contribution to winners reaching almost the two million Namibia dollars (N$2,000,000) mark. This investment underscores the bank’s dedication to economic growth and the development of small businesses.

The true impact of the competition is evident in the successes of past winners, who have evolved into culinary pioneers and successful entrepreneurs. They have not only started but, in some instances, expanded their businesses to enrich Namibia’s vibrant gastronomic landscape. “Their achievements,” Murorua emphasised, “stand as a testament to both the enduring spirit of Namibian entrepreneurship and the transformative power of this competition.”

This year’s Nedbank Kapana Cook-off was a captivating journey that began with regional rounds in Oshakati, Walvis Bay, and Windhoek.

These events allowed contestants to showcase their skills and creativity, setting the stage for a competitive finale. The rewards were significant, with the grand prize including a fully equipped mobile food trailer, an N$10,000 cash prize, and an N$5,000 Bakpro Vetkoek Voucher. Second and third-place winners also received valuable prizes, including a N$ 7000 and N$5000 cash prize respectively, underscoring the bank’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurial endeavours at every level.

The competition co-sponsors and partners include Bakpro, Omulunga Radio, Agra, and the Namibia Chefs Association.